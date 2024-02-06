The Vietnam National University, Hanoi ranked 649th in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2024. (Photo: hocmai)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam National University, Hanoi ranked 649th in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities 2024, placing at the 11th position in Southeast Asia and 140th in Asia.

In terms of impact rank, the VNU, Hanoi entered the top 500 for the first time, ranking at the 495th position.

With the new position, the VNU, Hanoi stood at the first place in Vietnam, according to the ranking issued by the Cybermetrics Lab of the Spanish National Research Council on February 2024.

In the latest list, the VNU, Hanoi was also present together with some other educational institutions of Vietnam, including Ton Duc Thang University (1054th), Duy Tan University (1115th), Nguyen Tat Thanh (1189th), Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology – Vietnam National University, Ho Chi Minh City (1712th), Da Nang (2057th), Can Tho University (2068th), Ho Chi Minh City University of Industry (2092nd).



The Webometrics list, published twice a year, assesses the digitalisation capacity and impact of higher education institutions’ academic resources basing on the volume of the website content, the visibility and impact of their website publications, the openness of academic resources on Google Scholar, and the number of citations they received on the Scopus database.

In this edition, Webometrics maintained the January 2021’s ranking method. Particularly, the “Presence” indicator was discontinued, other indicators including “Visibility” weighted the highest with 50%, "Excellence" weighted 40% and "Transparency" accounted for 10%./.