Politics US Navy’s aircraft carrier visits Vietnam The US Navy’s aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, together with two guided missile cruisers USS Antietam - CG 54 and USS Robert Smalls - CG 62, arrived in the central city of Da Nang on June 25, marking the third time a US aircraft carrier has visited Vietnam since 2018.

Politics PM's visit marks important development step in Vietnam-China relations: Official Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's official visit to China marks an important development step in the Vietnam-China relations, Standing Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu told the media on June 25.