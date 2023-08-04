Politics Strong connections form foundation for Vietnam-Iran ties to grow: Official The cultural interference and connection activities between Vietnam and Iran over the past 50 years have paved the way for the two countries to continue promoting their ties now, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Ha Kim Ngoc at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 4 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Iran diplomatic relations.

Politics National Assembly Chairman arrives in Jakarta National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue arrived in Jakarta on August 4 morning, beginning his official visit to Indonesia where he will also attend the 44th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-44).

Politics Quang Tri enhances cooperation with Thailand The People's Committee of central Quang Tri province, in collaboration with the Thai Embassy in Vietnam, on August 3 organised the “Connecting Quang Tri – Thailand” programme with the theme of “Quang Tri - Thailand's convergence and development cooperation point on East-West Economic Corridor (EWEC)”.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 4 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.