50th anniversary of Vietnam-Canada diplomatic ties marked in HC City
A programme to celebrate the 50th founding anniversary of Vietnam - Canada diplomatic ties (1973-2023) was held by the Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Canadian Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City on August 20.
This is part of activities intended to further strengthen the friendship and cooperation between the two countries’ people.
Addressing the event, Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Phan Van Mai emphasized that since Vietnam and Canada officially set up diplomatic relations half a century ago, the bilateral relations have made great strides, especially since they upgraded their relations to a Comprehensive Partnership in 2017.
According to Mai, Vietnam is now Canada's largest trading partner in ASEAN, with the goal of raising two-way trade to 10 billion USD expected to soon be achieved.
Besides economic-trade cooperation, the two sides also witnessed growing relations in culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.
Mai thanked the Canadian Consulate General for awarding the Inukshuk statue to HCM City, saying that this is a practical cultural exchange activity to help people of the two countries understand more about the cultures of each other, thus expanding solidarity, friendship and cooperation.
The cultural exchange and people-to-people diplomacy will be the basis for the two countries to move towards an even better relationship in the next half century, he noted.
The organisers took the occasion to present 50 scholarships and gifts worth 2 million VND each to poor students with outstanding performance in their study; and 50 gift packages worth 1 million VND each to 50 typical Vietnamese and Canadian students in various fields.
The Vietnam - Canada Friendship Association also coordinated with sponsors to give gifts worth 1.5 million VND each to 1,400 students with extremely difficult circumstances in HCM City, and Long An and An Giang provinces.
The Inukshuk Statue presented by the Canadian Consulate General in HCM City is placed in the Sai Gon Zoo and Botanical Garden./.