Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
– The Central Public Security Party Committee (CPSPC) held a conference in Hanoi on December 20 to review task performance in 2023 and outline orientations and duties for next year.
The event saw the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, State President Vo Van Thuong, and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who are also Politburo members and members of the CPSPC Standing Board. It was chaired by Gen. To Lam – Politburo member, Secretary of the CPSPC, and Minister of Public Security. Read full story
– World leading scientists have contributed ideas and solutions on climate change response and greenhouse gas reduction towards net-zero emissions in Vietnam in 2050, during the ongoing 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week in Hanoi.
Prof. Daniel Kammen, member of the VinFuture Prize Council and the first Environment and Climate Partnership for the Americas (ECPA) Fellow, and John Kerry, the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate held that green transition is not just about completely replacing fossil fuels with new renewable energy sources, but also about land resource unlocking for the stability and sustainability of Vietnam's biodiversity. Read full story
- Public investment, domestic consumption, and export recovery will be the three main growth drivers of Vietnam's economy in 2024, the Asian Development Bank (ADB)’s Country Director for Vietnam Shantanu Chakraborty has told the Vietnam News Agency.
The official said that the ADB maintains its GDP growth rate for next year at 6%, with an expectation that there will be a certain recovery in the external environment, and domestic growth drivers will regain momentum from 2023. Read full story
– The year 2023 has witnessed important progress in the relationship between Vietnam and the US, with strong and comprehensive development of bilateral ties across all fields, stated Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung.
The most outstanding progress with an inclusive significance is the elevation of bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development, the diplomat told Vietnam News Agency (VNA) correspondents in Washington D.C, stressing that the upgrading has created a new momentum and an open corridor for the promotion of cooperation between the two countries in the future. Read full story
– Vietnam, together with China and some other Asian countries, is among the 20 countries with the fastest economic growth over the last 10 years, according to Yahoo Finance.
In its recent article, the market news website sourced data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), considering the growth in real GDP for all countries over the last 10 years to average the real GDP growth rates. Read full story
– Vietnam recorded a trade surplus of 26 billion USD in 2023, nearly tripling the figure last year and the highest on record, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang said at a teleconference held in Hanoi on December 20.
According to a report from the Ministry of Industry and Trade, despite formidable challenges in trade activities posed by poor economic growth and weak demand in large export markets such as the US, the EU, Japan and ASEAN, Vietnam capitalised on the recovery of its major and traditional markets to promote export. Read full story
- Domestic gold prices kept skyrocketing on December 20 morning to pass the historic high, reaching 75.4 million VND (nearly 3,100 USD) per tael (1.2 ounces).
At 9:13 am in Hanoi, Doji Group listed each tael of SJC gold at 74.4 – 75.4 million VND (buying – selling), adding 550,000 VND for buying and 500,000 VND for the selling side from a day before. Read full story./.