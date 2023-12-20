Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 20 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, France hold defence strategy and cooperation dialogue Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien and Director General for International Relations and Strategy at the French Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo co-chaired the third Vietnam-France defence strategy and cooperation dialogue in Paris on December 18.

Politics Top leaders extend sympathy to China over earthquake-caused losses General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and President Vo Van Thuong on December 19 sent messages of sympathy to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping over serious human and economic losses caused by an earthquake a day earlier.

Politics Latin American countries highly appreciate Vietnam's foreign policy The similarities in foreign policies is the string that binds the relations between Vietnam and Latin American countries throughout history, according to politicians and media.