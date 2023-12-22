Politics 2023 a fruitful year of Vietnam in UN peacekeeping engagement The year of 2023 has continued to witness Vietnam’s practical and effective contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations, helping to affirm the country’s image as a dynamic, active and responsible member of the international community.

Politics Defence diplomacy contributes to safeguarding Fatherland early, from afar Applying the strategy of defending the country into the future during the revolutionary struggle, the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) has always paid attention to expanding solidarity and international cooperation to maintain the nation's independence and unification.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest December 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.