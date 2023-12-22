☕ Afternoon briefing on December 22
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has stressed the need for higher determination, stronger efforts and more effective actions from ministries, sectors, localities and organisations to promote the growth of cultural industries, increasing its contributions to the country’s GDP by 2030.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh addresses the conference. (Photo: VNA)Addressing the first national teleconference on the development of the cultural industries in Vietnam on December 22, the Government leader highlighted the progress of industries, with contributions to the national GDP increasing to 4.4% in 2022 from 3.92% in 2021. Read full story
- A sound foreign policy has helped promote Vietnam’s stature in the international arena, according to Director of Italy-based AGC Communication Antonio Albanese.
Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong (L) meets with Italian President Sergio Mattarella during his State visit to the European country in July 2023. (Photo: VNA)Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, he described 2023 as a highly successfully year of Vietnam’s diplomacy in terms of its relations with Italy amid the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties, as well as with other countries around the world. Read full story
- Vietnam’s diplomatic sector has reaped positive results in 2023, stated Assistant Professor Beak Yong-Hun from the School of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies under the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Dankook University.
Talking to Vietnam News Agency, Beak highlighted Vietnam’s upgrade of its ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership level with the US in September and Japan in November. Read full story
- The year of 2023 has continued to witness Vietnam’s practical and effective contributions to United Nations peacekeeping operations, helping to affirm the country’s image as a dynamic, active and responsible member of the international community.
Following the Party and State’s orientations, Vietnam has sent personnel to UN peacekeeping missions, realising the country’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, peace, cooperation and development. Read full story
- The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City has coordinated with several e-commerce platforms to organise a series of seminars on cross-border e-commerce and global growth opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.
The seminars have been held within the framework of a demand-supply connectivity conference between Ho Chi Minh City and provinces and centrally-run cities which is taking place from December 21-24. Read full story
- Total loans outstanding as of November 30 at credit institutions in Ho Chi Minh City were worth over 3.4 quadrillion VND (140.15 billion USD), a 1.3% increase from the previous month, according to the central bank.
Nguyen Duc Lenh, Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s HCM City Branch, said the growth was among the highest in the year, and consolidated a rising trend. Read full story
- The Vietnamese men’s national football team wrapped up the year 2023 with the first place in Southeast Asia, 15th in Asia and 94th in the world in FIFA's latest rankings.
The Vietnamese men’s national football team wrap up the year 2023 with the first place in Southeast Asia. (Photo: VNA)In Southeast Asia, Vietnam were followed by Thailand (113th in the world), Malaysia (130th), the Philippines (140th) and Indonesia (146th)./. Read full story