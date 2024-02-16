Politics Congratulations extended to newly-appointed Kazakh PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has sent a message of congratulations to Oljas Bektenov on his appointment as Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 16 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman praises SAV for contributing to NA activities National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue hailed the Audit State Office of Vietnam (SAV) for its contributions to the NA and the NA Standing Committee’s activities in lawmaking, supreme supervision and decision making during his visit to the SAV on February 15, the first working day after the Lunar New Year holiday.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 15 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.