☕ Afternoon briefing on February 16
The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered competent sides to accelerate construction of key transport projects in 2024 to create new development space while chairing the 9th session of the Steering Committee for Key National Transport Projects on February 16.
The hybrid-form meeting was connected to 46 provinces and centrally-run cities where the projects run through. Read full story
- A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by Deputy Director and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of the Su That (Truth) National Political Publishing House Vo Van Be, attended the second International Meeting of Theoretical Publications of Left Parties and Movements, in Havana, Cuba from February 12-14.
Addressing the plenary and thematic sessions, the CPV delegation affirmed the need to strengthen solidarity and unity amid diversity among international left-wing parties and movements. Read full story
- The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on February 16 held a memorial service in Hanoi for US peace activist Merle Evelyn Ratner, a close friend of Vietnam, who passed away earlier this month.
The event was connected with many sites in the US, with the participation of representatives from Vietnamese ministries, agencies and organisations, and the activist’s friends. Read full story
- Export activities bustled on the first workday after the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday on February 15 with many batches of goods departing for foreign markets such as the US, the EU and Australia.
In Long An international port, 15,000 tonnes of plastic beads left the port for Europe on the day. Meanwhile, two containers with about 18 tonnes of coffee branded Meet More each were sent to Australia. Read full story
- The State Bank of Vietnam has issued a directive urging credit institutions to accelerate credit growth from the early months of 2024, a pivotal step toward propelling economic growth.
Accordingly, credit should be directed toward priority sectors and economic engines in line with the Government and Prime Minister's guidelines. Meanwhile, credit in potentially risky areas should be closely controlled, thus ensuring safe and effective credit operations. Read full story
- Money sent from Asian countries made up 50.5% of the total overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City last year, Vietnam’s largest economic hub, a massive 143.8% spike year-on-year, according to the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s branch in the city.
Inward remittances to HCM City rose 43.3% year-on-year to 9.46 billion USD in 2023, a record high over the past decade and accounting for more than half of the national total. Read full story
- The northern border province of Quang Ninh, home to UNESCO-recognised World Natural Heritage Site Ha Long Bay, plans to put 62 new tourism products into operation in 2024 to increase experiences, extend the length of stay, and promote the spending of visitors.
Specifically, there will be 11 products in the Ha Long Bay – Bai Tu Long Bay area, such as boat services from Ha Long to Bai Tu Long, water games, and traditional boat race. Read full story
- Vietnam’s sweet and sour soup and clay-pot caramelised fish have respectively ranked 11th and 44th in a list of 53 best Asian fish dishes by cuisine magazine TasteAtlas. Read full story
- Vietnam drop 11 spots to the 105th in FIFA February global ranking following their poor performance at the recent AFC Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar, according to the Vietnam Football Federation.
The 2-4 loss to Japan, 0-1 to Indonesia, and 2-3 to Iraq at the tournament saw Vietnam forfeit 41 points and fall out of the top 100. Read full story./.