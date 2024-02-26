Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

– General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Nguyen Phu Trong and General Secretary of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith co-chaired a high-level meeting between the two Parties in Hanoi on February 26.

An overview of the high-level meeting between the CPV and the LPRP in Hanoi on February 26. (Photo: VNA)

An overview of the high-level meeting between the CPV and the LPRP in Hanoi on February 26. (Photo: VNA)

This was an important event helping to strengthen and deepen the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Laos.



- Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have recently hosted a reception for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh.

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida host a reception for outgoing Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and his spouse. (Photo: VNA)

The King spoke highly of the friendship and comprehensive, fruitful cooperation between the two countries, as well as Ambassador Thanh’s contributions to the relationship during his tenure in Thailand.Read full text

– Deadline.com, a US premier news source covering the business of entertainment, including movies, television, online, digital and related areas, has described Vietnam as one of Asia’s fastest-growing cinema markets.

In an article entitled "How Vietnam Has Become One Of Asia's Fastest Growing Markets With New Multiplexes, A Movie-Hungry Audience & Vibrant Local Film Biz" published on February 23, Liz Shackleton wrote that some Vietnamese film-makers shared their views to draw a positive bright outlook for Vietnam's film industry.



– Despite daunting challenges, Vietnam’s exports of wood and wooden furniture have shown signs of recovery since the end of 2023, Director of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI)’s Ho Chi Minh City Branch Tran Ngoc Liem said on February 26.



At the opening ceremony of the Vietnam International Furniture & Home Accessories Fair (VIFA EXPO) 2024 in HCM City, Liem said that shipment of the products in December 2023 rose 10.3% month-on-month to 1.6 billion USD while that in January grew 10.2% from the previous month to nearly 1.8 billion USD.



– Vietnam has established itself as one of the leading countries in the fight against emerging diseases in the context of a number of dangerous and fast-spreading epidemics in the world over the past years like COVID-19 and earlier, SARS or MERS-CoV.



During over 30 years since the launch of the national Expanded Immunisation Programme, Vietnam has developed the capacity of monitoring, detecting, diagnosing, and responding to disease outbreaks in a swift and effective manner. Despite socio-economic challenges, improvements have been recorded in the prevention and control of dangerous and emerging diseases, reception and treatment of patients, as well as the preparedness to respond to dangerous epidemics.



– To boost public investment disbursement in 2024, ministries, sectors, and localities need to foresee problems that may occur during the implementation of projects to take timely solutions, said an official of the Ministry of Finance (MoF).



Duong Ba Duc, Director of the MoF's Investment Department, said to ensure the disbursement progress, the department has proposed the MoF instruct ministries, sectors, and localities to accelerate capital allocation and seriously carry out measures.



– Defeating Sander Jong of the Netherlands 2-1 in the men’s singles final of the M15 Nakhon Si Thammarat Tournament 2024 in Thailand on March 25, Vietnam's top tennis player Ly Hoang Nam became the champion of the circuit.



This marks Nam's 11th championship title in his career at the Men's Future circuit organised by the International Tennis Federation.