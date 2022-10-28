Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue attended a ceremony in Hanoi on October 27 to honour winners of the science-technology innovation awards by the Vietnam Fund for Supporting Technological Creations (VIFOTEC) in 2021.



National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue presents the first-class Labour Order to VIFOTEC President Phan Xuan Dung. (Photo: VNA)

This year, the organising board presented four first, eight second, 14 third and 19 consolidate prizes to 45 projects.Read full story



- Vietnam always attaches great importance to and prioritises the development of ties with Thailand, and hopes to enhance the bilateral strategic partnership in all fields, including defence, Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen Hoang Xuan Chien told the new Thai attachés in Vietnam.



At the reception (Photo: qdnd.vn)

Chien made the statement at a meeting with Thai defence and army attaché Colonel Anupon Naksut, Thai navy attaché Captain Warun Weerakul, and Thai air attaché Colonel Prin Yongpiyanon in Hanoi on October 27.Read full story



- The Vietnam – Algeria Friendship Association (VAFA) hosted a ceremony in Hanoi on October 27 to celebrate the 60th founding anniversary of the Vietnam – Algeria diplomatic ties (October 28, 1962-2022).



Addressing the event, Deputy Minister of Construction Le Quang Hung, VAFA Chairman, highlighted the fruitful development of the bilateral relations across fields, saying that regular visits by the two countries’ leaders have created a premise for comprehensive cooperation between the two sides.Read full story



- The authorities and businesses from Constantine province of Algeria want to step up cooperation with Vietnam and learn from the country’s experience in such areas as aquaculture, tourism, and garment-textile, said Riad Larkem, a representative from the province’s Rhummel Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIR).



Larkem made the statement at a working session with the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria on October 27.Read full story



- The fastest growing market for centi-millionaires, who boast 100 million USD or more in investable assets, over the next decade is forecast to be Vietnam, according to The Centi-Millionaire Report.



A view of HCM City (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)

Under the report released recently by leading international residence and citizenship by investment advisory firm Henley & Partners, with an astonishing 95% growth rate predicted, this emerging Asian manufacturing hub is expected to see a strong growth of centi-millionaires in the real estate, technology, and financial services sectors. Read full story



- Vietnam’s export to America has made impressive growth after the three-year implementation of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), heard a seminar held by the Industry and Trade Magazine on October 27.



Figures show that Vietnam is the only CPTPP member that has seen its market share in Canada and Mexico increasing, according to Nguyen Thi Thu Trang, Director of the WTO and Integration Centre at the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI). Read full story



- Malaysia’s ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) has opened a great chance for Vietnam and Malaysia to further promote their trade cooperation, especially in export.



Vietnamese businesses will enjoy preferential taxes when exporting their goods to Malaysia from November 29, 2022. Read full story



- The Netherlands will be a target market for Vietnam with an aim to further optimise the market’s potential and bring Vietnamese goods deeper to the 27-member European Union (EU), according to experts.



The Netherlands was one of the five markets where Vietnam enjoyed trade surplus in 2021, the second most profitable in the first nine months of this year and the current second largest trade partner of Vietnam among the EU members, Ambassador to the Netherlands Pham Viet Anh said at a recent Vietnam-Netherlands trade promotion conference. Read full story



- Vietnam-Russia oil and gas joint venture (Vietsovpetro) on October 28 welcomed the first flow of oil pumped up from Ca Tam 2 production platform (CTC-2) at Ca Tam oil field.



The oil field is located at block 09-3/12 on the continental shelf of Vietnam, about 160 km to the southeast of Vung Tau city in the southern province of Ba Ria – Vung Tau./.Read full story