Society Tien Giang follows recommendations on the prevention of illegal fishing The steering committee for combating illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing of the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang held a conference on August 10 to review the fight against IUU in seven months of this year and launch future tasks.

Society US-led Pacific Partnership 2023 features various activities in Phu Yen province Multiple activities were held on August 10 at the general hospital of the south-central coastal province of Phu Yen, the first stop of the US-led Pacific Partnership 2023 (PP23).

Society PM urges hastening implementation of key projects Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh urged speeding up the implementation of key transport projects to create regional connectivity in service of national development, while chairing a working session of the State steering committee for such projects held in Hanoi on August 10.

Society Joint efforts exerted to alleviate plight of AO victims Over the past years, thanks to joint efforts by the entire society and support from international friends, victims of Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin in Vietnam have seen their material and spiritual life being improved.