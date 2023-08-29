OVs visit Truong Sa and DK1 platform in 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy Nguyen Minh Vu has written an article highlighting how economic diplomacy has positively contributed to the national development and effectively played a role following the directions set forth at the 13th National Party Congress.

He wrote that over the past 78 years, the diplomatic sector has always accompanied the nation and served the homeland and the people.

Right from the mid-1970s when the country was nearing reunification, the diplomatic sector recognised the need for a new direction - economic diplomacy - to serve the country's post-war rehabilitation.

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy Nguyen Minh Vu (Photo: VNA)

As one of the four pillars of the sector, economic diplomacy is an integral, continuous, and increasingly prioritised aspect of foreign affairs. Its mission is to serve the most practical purposes for national socio-economic development, Vu added.

In the near future, he said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to capitalise on and maximise the nation's strength and resources; actively and proactively create a favourable environment for peace, security and national development; and efficiently seize cooperation opportunities while ensuring a reinforced strategic balance and harmonious development in relationships with partners.

OVs in Laos wrap glutinous rice cake for Tet holiday (Photo: VNA)

Priority will be given to promoting key growth drivers such as export, investment, tourism, agriculture, as well as emerging growth drivers like digital transformation, green development, circular economy, sharing economy, innovation.

The official said the ministry will also improve the effectiveness of support for sectors, industries, localities, and enterprises engaged in international cooperation.

On the occasion of the 78th founding anniversary of the diplomatic sector, Deputy Foreign Minister and Chairwoman of the State Committee on Overseas Vietnamese Affairs (SCOVA) Le Thi Thu Hang also granted an interview to the Vietnam News Agency on the achievements and orientations to preserve and promote the Vietnamese language after two years of following the Politburo’s conclusion on overseas Vietnamese affairs in the new situation.

As 2023 marks the first year of implementing the project honouring the Vietnamese language in the Vietnamese communities abroad, she said SCOVA has launched the "Ambassadors of Vietnamese Abroad 2023" competition with the hope that they will popularise the Vietnamese culture and motivate the learning of the Vietnamese language in the overseas Vietnamese community.



On September 8 – the Day to honour the Vietnamese language, a workshop and a closing ceremony on the Day, the awarding of the title "Ambassador of Vietnamese Language Abroad 2023", and the gala "Beloved Vietnamese Language" will be broadcast live nationwide.



From now to the end of this year, the ministry will proceed with the launch of Vietnamese language bookshelves in Japan, Slovakia, Austria, and Hungary, among others. Regular activities will continue to take place, such as training sessions for Vietnamese teachers abroad, providing teaching and learning materials for the Vietnamese community in various countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister and SCOVA Chairwoman Le Thi Thu Hang (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)



The SCOVA also builds a Vietnamese language teaching website for overseas Vietnamese and launches programmes like "Chao Tieng Viet" (Hello Vietnamese Language) and "Dau an Viet Nam" (Vietnam Impressions) on a national TV channel.



It will also partner with various units to hold events in response to the Day, such as a forum on preserving the Vietnamese language abroad in Poland, a class and workshop on the Vietnamese language in Japan, a Vietnamese-language classes, and the opening of Vietnamese bookshelves in Laos, she added./.