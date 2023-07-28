Business Binh Phuoc’s industry maintains high growth momentum The industrial sector of the southern province of Binh Phuoc has maintained a high growth momentum thanks to local businesses’ activeness in shifting production models, changing response strategies, and linking with partners to expand production and ensure sustainable material supply.

Travel Vietnam welcomes 6.6 million international visitors in seven months Vietnam welcomed nearly 6.6 million international visitors in the first seven months of this year, accounting for 83% of the yearly target, according to Vietnam National Authority of Tourism (VNAT).