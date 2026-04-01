Foreign Minister attends reception marking success of Workers’ Party of Korea Congress

Hanoi (VNA) – Politburo member and Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Hoai Trung attended a reception hosted by the Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Hanoi on March 31 to celebrate the success of the 9th Congress of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK).



The event was also attended by representatives of Vietnamese ministries and sectors, foreign diplomatic missions in Vietnam, and friendship organisations with the DPRK.



Speaking at the reception, Trung conveyed congratulations from the Party, State and people of Vietnam to the Party, State and people of the DPRK on the successful WPK’s 9th Congress. He expressed confidence that under the leadership of the WPK, headed by General Secretary and President of State Affairs Kim Jong Un, the DPRK people will successfully realise the congress’s strategic goals, continuing to advance national development and improve people's living standards.



The minister highlighted the positive development of the traditional friendship between Vietnam and the DPRK across multiple fields, particularly following the historic visit to Vietnam by DPRK leader Kim Jong Un in March 2019 and the state visit to the DPRK by Party General Secretary To Lam in October 2025.



Vietnam consistently attaches importance to relations with traditional friends, including the DPRK, and believes that based on the long-standing friendship, the strong determination of both countries’ leaderships and the solidarity of their peoples, the two Parties, States and peoples will continue successfully implementing the Parties' resolutions, achieving development goals and improving public well-being, he affirmed.



In his remarks, DPRK Ambassador to Vietnam Ri Sung Guk described the 9th WPK Congress as an important milestone reviewing achievements gained over five years of challenges while charting a new path towards a brighter future. The congress, he said, set strategic orientations for Party and State activities, thus reinforcing confidence and momentum toward national development objectives.



The ambassador stated that treasuring and strengthening relations with Vietnam – a traditional friendship forged through history – remains a consistent policy of the DPRK’s Party and Government.



He pledged his country's continued efforts to enhance the traditional cooperative ties with the Communist Party of Vietnam in the cause of socialism building, contributing to a just and progressive world and stronger solidarity among progressive forces globally./.

VNA