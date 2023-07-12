Politics Vietnam keeps cooperating with WIPO in building global IP ecosystem: official A Vietnamese delegation led by Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Nguyen Hoang Giang is attending the 64th series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO) in Geneva from July 10 to 13.

Politics “Silent war” against illegal “nine-dash line” In the era of explosive media entertainment, there are countless cases where Vietnamese audiences are unwittingly “poisoned” by illegal images.

Politics Former Israeli Ambassador has special sentiments for Vietnam Former Ambassador of Israel to Vietnam Amikam Levy says that the Southeast Asian nation always has a special place in his heart.

Politics 11th Ocean Dialogue talks hybrid, grey zone activities The 11th Ocean Dialogue, themed “Hybrid Activities: Helping or Hindering Order at Sea”, took place in the northern port city of Hai Phong on July 11.