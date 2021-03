Vietnamese banh mi (Source: Internet)

Pho Gia Truyen Bat Dan (Source: Internet)

(Photo: Ngoc Suong Seafood & Bar)

Pizza 4P’s cheeses have amassed such a clout following from Vietnamese residents and hospitality establishments alike. (Source: Internet)

– Four Vietnamese eateries have been included in the Inaugural “Essence of Asia” Collection, an unranked collection by Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants The four include Banh Mi Queen - Madame Khanh owned by Nguyen Thi Loc, famed for being the “Banh Mi” queen, in Hoi An city of the central province of Quang Nam.Attracting tourists far and wide as well as locals alike, Loc's shop is located 15 minutes north of the Thu Bon river and has been serving up her deliciously “banh mi” for more than 30 years.The second is a “Pho” (noodle soup) restaurant called Pho Gia Truyen Bat Dan at 49 Bat Dan street in Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district.Known for its clear, simple yet hearty soup, Pho Gia Truyen’s pho is packed with fresh vegetables and meat that simply puts it a cut above the rest.In the list is also Ngoc Suong Seafood & Bar in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 1. Armed with four generations of culinary ingenuity and innovation as well as sleek and modern interiors, Ngoc Suong Seafood and Bar is a welcomed and obvious contender in the inaugural collection.The last Vietnamese restaurant entering the collection is Pizza 4P’s. Pizza 4P’s was founded in 2011 by Yosuke Masuko and Sanae Masuko and has since grown to more than 20 locations across Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Da Nang and Nha Trang.Famed for its house-made cheese using fresh cow milk, Pizza 4P’s cheeses have amassed such a clout following from Vietnamese residents and hospitality establishments alike. It now produces 400 servings of 8 different kinds of cheese daily in its cheese studio in Don Duong, an hour away from Da Lat.The inaugural collection comprises some of Asia’s most authentic and diverse dining experiences and reflect the breadth of the region’s gastronomic scene from street food to time-honoured institutions.The collection comprises establishments in 49 cities across 20 countries and territories, stretching from Pakistan across to Japan. The collection complement the ninth edition of the Asia’s 50 Best Restaurants list, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, which will be revealed on March 25./.