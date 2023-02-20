Society Vietnam helped with DNA-based identification of martyrs The Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology (VAST), the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP), and the US Agency for International Development (USAID) recently organised a scientific workshop in The Hague to launch technical cooperation in identifying war remains.

Society Kien Giang appeals for residents' support for IUU fishing combat The Kien Giang provincial Party Committee and People’s Committee have issued a letter appealing to locals to strongly support the fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society More than 200 Vietnamese students take part in Leader Camp 2023 More than 200 Vietnamese students from universities across the UK took part in The Leader Camp 2023, an annual event organised by the Vietnamese Student Association in the UK (SVUK), which was held on February 18 at London South Bank University aimed at helping them develop their own capabilities.