Business Foreign firms expect better business in Q3: EuroCham The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on July 10 announced its Business Confidence Index (BCI) for Vietnam in the second quarter of 2023, showing a 9% increase in the number of business leaders who positively assess their business prospects for the third quarter of 2023 compared to their assessment for the second quarter.

Business Hanoi takes action to remove difficulties for production, business Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh has issued a directive on continuing to drastically implement tasks and measures to remove difficulties for production and business activities.

Business First shipment of liquefied natural gas imported into Vietnam ​ Greek-flagged Maran Gas Achilles transported nearly 70,000 tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to the Thi Vai LNG terminal in Cai Mep Industrial Park in Tan Phuoc ward, Phu My town, southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province, on July 10.