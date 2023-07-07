Politics ☕Afternoon briefing on July 7 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics India an important partner, trusted friend: Official President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga received a delegation from the Indian Society for Cultural Co-operation and Friendship (ISCUF) led by its deputy head Mohanty Bijay in Hanoi on July 7.

Politics Deputy PM Tran Hong Ha receives Australian Ambassador Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha received Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Andrew Goledzinowski in Hanoi on July 7.

Politics Foreign Minister appreciates ambassador’s contributions to Vietnam - EU ties Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on July 6 received outgoing Ambassador Giorgio Aliberti, head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Vietnam, appreciating his guest’s active role and effective contributions to the Vietnam - EU comprehensive partnership and cooperation.