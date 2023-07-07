Joint efforts made to put in place specific mechanisms, policies for HCM City
Permanent Cabinet members and representatives from Ho Chi Minh City looked into tasks during the implementation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City at a hybrid working session on July 7.
At the working session. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Permanent Cabinet members and representatives from Ho Chi Minh City looked into tasks during the implementation of the National Assembly (NA)’s Resolution No. 98/2023/QH15 on piloting some specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City at a hybrid working session on July 7.
The resolution was adopted at the fifth session of the 15th legislature, and will take effect from August 1.
At the meeting, Deputy PMs, and leaders of ministries, agencies and HCM City proposed devising decrees or circulars, and establishing a steering board for the enforcement of the resolution.
In his closing remarks, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed that the building and materialisation of specific mechanisms and policies for the development of HCM City are the common task.
He, therefore, asked ministries, agencies and localities to take drastic actions to put the document in place, and agreed with the proposal to establish a steering board, which will be headed by the PM himself.
He also ordered promptly issuing an action plan of the Government, which should be done within next week, stressing relevant documents must be issued before August 15.
The Ministry of Construction was asked to coordinate with other ministries, agencies and HCM City to quickly draft a resolution of the PM on regulations on decentralisation, and submit it to the Government leader within this month.
Chinh said supervisions should be maintained during the implementation, noting more guideline documents would be issued in response to emerging difficulties and obstacles.
According to the resolution, the Government will be in charge of issuing a decree detailing loan interests and payment methods for the implementation of BT (built-transfer) projects, corporate tax and personal income tax exemption relating to innovation and startup in priority areas in HCM City, and personnel issues in communes, wards and towns.
The Government will also review the implementation of the resolution in 2026 and 2028, and instruct relevant agencies to coordinate with HCM City in administrative reform./.