☀️ Morning digest on April 1

Hanoi (VNA) – The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.



– Party General Secretary To Lam on March 31 underscored the need to prevent institutional backlogs from hindering national development, calling for stronger efforts to translate Party policies into legislation and action.



General Secretary Lam made the remarks while chairing a conference in Hanoi on March 31 to review a draft report on the first round of inspection and supervision, and to launch the second round of oversight by the Politburo and the Secretariat over the Party Committee of the National Assembly. Read full story



– Inspection Team No. 26 of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee held a conference on March 31 to review and approve the draft inspection and supervision report of the Standing Board of the Government Party Committee.



Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who also serves as Secretary of the Government Party Committee, speaks at the conference. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at the conference, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who also serves as Secretary of the Government Party Committee, said the Government Party Committee, the Government and the PM had rolled out hundreds of documents, including resolutions, action plans, directives and official dispatches, to drive the study and implementation of the 14th National Party Congress's Resolution, alongside preparations for the election of deputies to the 16th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2026–2031 term. Read full story



– Laos consistently attaches great importance and gives top priority to developing its relationship with Vietnam, senior Lao leaders affirmed in meetings with Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong during his working visit to Laos on March 31.



Within the framework of the trip, Cuong, who is a member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee, paid courtesy calls and meetings with Lao leaders, including Vilay Lakhamphong, Politburo member and Standing member of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee’s Secretariat; Sisay Leudetmounsone, Politburo member, Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee, and Chairwoman of its Organisation Commission; Bounleua Phandanouvong, Member of the LPRP Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations; and Thongsavanh Phomvihane, Member of the LPRP Central Committee, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Read full story



– Vietnamese Ambassador to France Trinh Duc Hai met with Taylan Coskun, Politburo member of the French Communist Party (PCF) overseeing relations with Vietnam, on March 30 to explore ways to further consolidate traditional Party-to-Party ties and support the Vietnam – France Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.



The ambassador highlighted the need to effectively implement the joint declaration elevating bilateral ties to the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with priority given to cooperation in defence-security, energy transition and transport infrastructure. He also urged the PCF to continue assisting efforts to gather historical materials related to President Ho Chi Minh and other veteran Vietnamese leaders during their time in France. Read full story



– Vietnamese Ambassador to Greece Pham Thi Thu Huong has underscored Vietnam’s desire to expedite the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on labour cooperation with Greece, aimed at creating a clear legal framework for collaboration, and ensuring worker protection in line with both countries’ regulations.



Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Thi Thu Huong meets with Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Athanasios Plevris during a working session on March 30. (Photo published by VNA)

At a meeting on March 30, Greek Minister for Migration and Asylum Athanasios Plevris said Greece is looking to deepen labour ties and formalise agreements with partner countries, including Vietnam, to facilitate the lawful recruitment of foreign workers and meet rising workforce demand for economic growth. He added that Vietnamese workers are well-regarded for their professionalism, diligence, and minimal workplace issues. Read full story



– Vietnam beat Malaysia 3-1 at Thien Truong Stadium on March 31 evening to finish their 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualifying campaign with a perfect record of six wins from six matches.



The result confirmed Vietnam’s strong qualifying campaign, highlighted by consistent performances and attacking efficiency, with all three goals in this match coming from headers. Read full story./.