Politics Workshop marks 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s arrival in Russia An international workshop was held at the Ho Chi Minh Institute under St Petersburg University on June 30 to mark the 100th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh’s arrival in Russia.

Politics President of Swiss National Council concludes Vietnam visit President of the National Council of Switzerland Martin Candinas and his entourage left Hanoi on June 30 evening, concluding their official visit to Vietnam from June 27-30 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.

Politics President hails RoK Ambassador's contributions to promoting bilateral ties President Vo Van Thuong has congratulated the outgoing Ambassador of the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam, Oh Young Ju, on fulfilling her tasks and commended the diplomat for her important contributions to fostering the bilateral ties.

Politics Hanoi ceremony marks 247th anniversary of US Independence Day A ceremony took place in Hanoi on June 29 under the chair of US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper to celebrate the 247th anniversary of the US Independence Day (July 4).