Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta. (Photo: VNA)

Jakarta (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh had a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 7 on the occasion of their attendance at the 43rd ASEAN Summit and related summits.



At the meeting, PM Chinh and FM Lavrov, who is head of the Russian delegation to the Summit, affirmed the importance of the comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries, and wished to continue developing the relations in all aspects, especially the exchange of delegations at all levels and cooperation to overcome the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic for sustainable development.



The two sides underlined the need to effectively implement cooperation mechanisms and agreements, and remove difficulties and obstacles to expand trade, tourism, and other areas.



Also at the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on international and regional issues of shared concern, expressing their wish to continue contributing to maintaining peace, cooperation and development in Southeast Asia, Europe, and the world./.