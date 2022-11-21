Stranded dolphin is rescued in Co To (Photo: VNA)

Quang Ninh (VNA) – A dolphin stranded in shallow water in the Co To island district, the northern province of Quang Ninh, was rescued and safely released back to sea on November 21.



The dolphin weighing over 35kg was seen swimming in the waters and then found itself stuck in the early morning of the same day. Local fishermen quickly came to the rescue, and the dolphin quickly swam away after being pushed to deeper waters.



Previously, on November 19, the dolphin was seen hang around for many hours in the water near Co To Port. This is the second time dolphins have appeared in this sea this year.



Local authority has warned residents not to approach the dolphin to avoid frightening them./.