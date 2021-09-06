Culture - Sports Enjoy Hanoi delicacies through sketches Even during the social distancing period, Hanoi is still beautiful with its rich culinary culture through drawing which evoke love and nostalgia thanks to an initiative of the Urban Sketchers Hanoi group.

Culture - Sports Music video encourages medical workers in pandemic fight A music video entitled “Nhung thien than ao trang” (Angles in scrubs) has been released to encourage medical workers in the frontline of the fight against COVID-19.

Culture - Sports Archive centre hosts Nguyen Dynasty education exhibition An online 3D exhibition on education in the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) has open at the National Archives Centre I and National Archives Centre IV on the occasion of the start of the new academic year.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese athletes wrap up Paralympics quest Vietnamese athletes have concluded their journey at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games as they returned home on September 4.