Society Vietnamese community in Slovakia congratulated on being 14th ethnic minority group The Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia has held a ceremony to congratulate the Vietnamese community there on being recognised as the 14th ethnic minority group of the host country.

Society Can Tho: Final sections of Tran Hoang Na bridge get linked The final sections of the Tran Hoang Na bridge spanning Can Tho River in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho were linked on August 26 after almost three years of construction.

Videos Musical performance to inspire kids’ love of folk stories, songs A musical performance entitled “Fairytales and nursery rhymes” is expected to dazzle kids in Hanoi on September 16 and 17, with kids and their parents also being able to enjoy books of fairytales and nursery rhymes as part of the project.

Society Significant activities held in Lao Cai to foster Vietnam-China friendship The Border Guard High Command, in coordination with the Party Committee and authorities of the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, held a series of meaningful activities on August 25 as part of the 8th Vietnam-China border defence friendship exchange programme.