STEAM education festival held in Hanoi
Hanoi (VNA) - The STEAMese Festival 2023 with the theme of igniting creativity and unlocking passion, took place in Hanoi on August 27, attracting the participation of numerous students, parents, teachers, and educational institutions.

The event was organised by the STEAM for Vietnam organization, UNICEF in Vietnam, the US Embassy's American Center, and Phenikaa University.
Speaking at the event, Nguyen Phuong Thuy, co-founder of STEAM for Vietnam, said the ecosystem of STEAM for Vietnam programmes revolves around a mission of providing modern STEAM education to Vietnamese children aged 6 to 18 through advanced technologies, innovative educational models, and the expertise of teachers.
Kate Bartlett, Cultural Attaché at the US Embassy, affirmed that the US diplomatic mission in Vietnam is committed to supporting the Southeast nation’s efforts in enhancing the quality of higher education and preparing its 21st-century workforce for global integration. Vietnamese youths are dynamic, talented, and ambitious global citizens, and their potential is limitless, she noted.
Participating domestic and international experts, policymakers, and schools joined discussions at the festival to share teaching methods and materials design for STEAM educators.
A series of creative and interactive STEAM activities, such as the Scratch and Robotics, scientific exploration, and robot assembly, were also organised, becoming a big draw to students, parents, and teachers from Hanoi, Lao Cai, Soc Trang, and other provinces and cities./.