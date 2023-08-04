Vietnamese National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (R) receives Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari on July 25. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) –



The diplomat said that this is the first official visit to Iran by the Chairman of the National Assembly - the highest organ of state power in the Vietnamese political system - after 24 years. It also marks the resumption of high-level visits between the two countries after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.



On the basis of potentialities for bilateral cooperation along with Hue’s experiences and special attention to economic issues, this visit will bring considerable added values to the two countries’ relations.



As the trip also takes place at a very important moment on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations, it will be a turning point marking a crucial chapter in the history of the two nations and reflect the mutual desire to strengthen friendship, elevate cooperation to new heights and explore the full potential of bilateral ties. It presents an invaluable opportunity for high-level dialogues that will pave the way for enhanced bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest, he said.



In addition, Iran, from the very beginning of the Islamic Revolution, has always appreciated the position of the Parliament (Majlis) in its state system. Therefore, the top Vietnamese legislator’s visit will lead to the expansion of bilateral relations in various fields including political and economic areas and especially parliamentary ties, but also achieve synergy to adopt and strengthen common positions in the field of parliamentary cooperation at regional and international levels.



Another noteworthy point in this context is that a number of cooperation documents between the two countries are being pursued for finalisation and signing during the visit, which will surely lead to the further development of bilateral relations, stated the diplomat.



Regarding bilateral relations, he said that Iran and Vietnam have various complementary strengths and potential that can be harnessed to deepen the bilateral relationship.



By focusing on economic, energy, agricultural, educational, cultural, and technological cooperation, both countries can build on their good traditional relationship and create mutual benefits for the two peoples.



The economies of Iran and Vietnam are complementary to each other, he stated, adding that Vietnam needs energy and petrochemical products more than ever, while Iran is one of the largest exporters of petroleum and petrochemical products with competitive price. This can create opportunity for further cooperation. Vietnam ese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s upcoming official visit to Iran is of particular significance for several reasons and as such, there are high expectations from this visit in expanding bilateral relations, Iranian Ambassador to Vietnam Ali Akbar Nazari has said.The diplomat said that this is the first official visit to Iran by the Chairman of the National Assembly - the highest organ of state power in the Vietnamese political system - after 24 years. It also marks the resumption of high-level visits between the two countries after a hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.On the basis of potentialities for bilateral cooperation along with Hue’s experiences and special attention to economic issues, this visit will bring considerable added values to the two countries’ relations.As the trip also takes place at a very important moment on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations, it will be a turning point marking a crucial chapter in the history of the two nations and reflect the mutual desire to strengthen friendship, elevate cooperation to new heights and explore the full potential of bilateral ties. It presents an invaluable opportunity for high-level dialogues that will pave the way for enhanced bilateral ties in areas of mutual interest, he said.In addition, Iran, from the very beginning of the Islamic Revolution, has always appreciated the position of the Parliament (Majlis) in its state system. Therefore, the top Vietnamese legislator’s visit will lead to the expansion of bilateral relations in various fields including political and economic areas and especially parliamentary ties, but also achieve synergy to adopt and strengthen common positions in the field of parliamentary cooperation at regional and international levels.Another noteworthy point in this context is that a number of cooperation documents between the two countries are being pursued for finalisation and signing during the visit, which will surely lead to the further development of bilateral relations, stated the diplomat.Regarding bilateral relations, he said that Iran and Vietnam have various complementary strengths and potential that can be harnessed to deepen the bilateral relationship.By focusing on economic, energy, agricultural, educational, cultural, and technological cooperation, both countries can build on their good traditional relationship and create mutual benefits for the two peoples.The economies of Iran and Vietnam are complementary to each other, he stated, adding that Vietnam needs energy and petrochemical products more than ever, while Iran is one of the largest exporters of petroleum and petrochemical products with competitive price. This can create opportunity for further cooperation.

In the field of agriculture, while Vietnam can supply coffee, tea and spices to the Iranian market, Iran can also export to the Vietnamese market agricultural products such as apples, kiwi, and cherry. By enhancing economic cooperation, both countries can benefit from each other’s strengths and contribute to each other’s economic growth.



In the coming time, both countries should step up trade and investment promotion activities, strengthen business connectivity and push for the early negotiations and signing of a Preferential Trade Agreement and, in the long term, a free trade agreement, which will facilitate and strengthen trade relations.



In addition to expanding political and economic relations, emphasis should also be placed on people-to-people exchanges and the development of cultural diplomacy, the diplomat said, adding that to this end, in 2023, the Iranian embassy is planning to hold two cultural events in Hanoi including the Iranian Film Week and Cultural Week to introduce Isfahan, one of the most important cultural cities in Iran./.

VNA