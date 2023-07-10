Business Vietnam Airlines transports fresh lychee to 7 countries in Europe, Asia The volume of the fresh lychee exports transported by Vietnam Airlines flights in May, June and the beginning of July increased by 200% over the same period last year.

Business Three scenarios put forward for national economy in 2023 Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to grow 5.34% this year under the first scenario set out by the Central Institute for Economic Management (CIEM).

Business Foreign firms expect better business in Q3: EuroCham The European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) on July 10 announced its Business Confidence Index (BCI) for Vietnam in the second quarter of 2023, showing a 9% increase in the number of business leaders who positively assess their business prospects for the third quarter of 2023 compared to their assessment for the second quarter.

Business Hanoi takes action to remove difficulties for production, business Chairman of the People’s Committee of Hanoi Tran Sy Thanh has issued a directive on continuing to drastically implement tasks and measures to remove difficulties for production and business activities.