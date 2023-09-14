Hanoi (VNA) – The Vietnam Design Week 2023 will take place at the Van Mieu (Temple of Literature) in Hanoi from September 23-29.

Le Viet Ha, Chairman of VietNam Design Group, co-head of the organising board, said the week, the fourth of its kind, has become an effective platform to connect the contemporary design community with traditional craft villages across the country.

Ha revealed that highlights of this year’s event will be a Design Fair Vietnam fair which is expected to connect designers, manufacturers and businesses to bring well-designed products to the market and a Design of the Year award ceremony to honor outstanding designs.

Under the theme “Embracing Constraints”, the annual event aims to seek and honour outstanding products and designers in practical fields that serve human’s everyday life. It will feature a series of events such as displays, seminars, and shows, aiming to stimulate the development of the cultural and innovative designs.

The organising board has so far selected 31 entries for completion for the final of the Designed by VietNam contest./.

