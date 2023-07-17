Culture - Sports Vietnamese women's relay team bag gold at Asian Athletics Championships Vietnamese athletes Nguyen Thi Ngoc, Hoang Thi Minh Hanh, Nguyen Thi Huyen, and Nguyen Thi Hang won a gold medal in the women’s 4x400 relay event at the 25th Asian Athletics Championships in Bangkok, Thailand.

Culture - Sports Women triumph at 2023 King’s Cup Sepak Takraw World Championship Vietnam successfully defended its gold medal in the women's quad (team of four) event after beating powerful Indonesia 2-0 in the final match of the 2023 King's Cup Sepak Takraw World Championship on July 15 in Korat, Thailand.

Culture - Sports Ho Guom Opera House - A landmark of Hanoi’s architecture, culture Ho Guom Theatre is a cultural space for both modern and traditional art, connecting historical and architectural landscapes surrounding Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake with a view to forming a cultural complex in the capital city.