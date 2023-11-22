Vietnam Foodexpo 2023 opens in HCM City. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vietnam Foodexpo 2023 opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on November 22.

The four-day event features more than 500 booths of nearly 400 domestic and international enterprises, including businesses from 30 Vietnamese cities and provinces and more than 20 countries and territories such as the US, Russia, Australia, China, the Republic of Korea, Japan.

On display are a wide range of agricultural products, aquatic products, processed foodstuff and beverages, as well as food processing, preservation and packaging technologies and equipment, among others.

Organic food production and processing are an inevitable trend of the Vietnamese food industry, therefore the event has gathered many local and foreign organic brands with high quality products, meeting the needs and trends of healthy living in the country.

The event is also an opportunity to connect Vietnamese enterprises with partners, boost trade and investment promotion, and develop the food industry.

A highlight of the event is the presence of booths from the Biotrade project with the theme " Biodiversity: Where flavors harmonise". More than 20 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) from Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia have introduced more than 200 items such as spices, seeds (peanuts, beans, sesame), rice, coconut, palmyra, tea, coffee which are cultivated and produced according to international standards./.