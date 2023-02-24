Vietnam to have 16 more railway lines by 2030
Illustrative photo (Source: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam’s railway network planning expects to have 16 new national lines with a total length of about 4,802km by 2030.
According to the Ministry of Transport, the planning for 2021-2030 will also upgrade seven existing lines, whose total length amounts to 2,440km.
By 2050, the number of new rail lines will be 25, which together are 6,354km long.
The completely upgraded and expanded network following the planning will connect strategic economic areas and corridors, urban centres, international sea ports, border gates, and airports nationwide, said a leader of the ministry.
Illustrative photo (Source: baogiaothong.vn)Rail transport boasts several advantages. It requires less land areas, leaves little impact on the environment, and carries a large amount of goods and passengers. It is also fast, safe, and low cost.
However, the railway investment budget is enormous, while the State budget resources are limited. Due to the low financial efficiency of railway investment, it is difficult for the sector to attract capital from society./.