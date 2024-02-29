Politics Vietnamese FM meets Irish President President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins has agreed to foster bilateral cooperation and connectivity with Vietnam across spheres, especially economy, people-to-people exchange, and education-training.

Politics 📝OP-ED: Politburo’s directive expected to deal with wastefulness at its root Directive No. 27-CT/TW, which has recently been issued by the Politburo regarding the enhancement of the Party’s leadership over thrift practice and wastefulness prevention, has received strong support from public opinion to effectively fight wastefulness at its root, an evil that is as harmful to society as corruption.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest February 29 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam leaves imprints in first year as UNHRC member for 2023-2025 term After more than a year serving as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term, Vietnam has left significant imprints, appreciated by the international community.