Vietnamese leaders extend congratulations to Iran on National Day hinh anh 1The national flag of Iran (Photo: dangcongsan.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) – Top leaders of Vietnam on February 11 sent messages of congratulations to leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the country’s 45th National Day (February 11, 1979 – 2024).

President Vo Van Thuong sent a message of congratulations to Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, while Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extended congratulations to First Vice President Mohammad Mokhber and National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue cabled a congratulatory message to Speaker of the Iranian Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

On the same day, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son also congratulated his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian./.
VNA