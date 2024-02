Politics Senegal ready to cooperate with Vietnam in responding to global challenges Senegalese President Macky Sall affirmed that the African country is ready to cooperate with other countries in general and Vietnam in particular in responding to global challenges such as health crisis, climate change, regional conflicts, geopolitical tensions, and terrorism.

Politics Vietnam-France friendship, trust fostered over the past years: Ambassador French Ambassador to Vietnam Olivier Brochet has highlighted the friendship and mutual trust between the two countries during an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) on the occasion of the Lunar Year Year (Tet) festival.

Politics Vietnam works to cement ties with Peru Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil Bui Van Nghi, who also covers Peru, Bolivia, Guyana and Suriname presented his credentials to Peruvian President Dina Boluarte on February 8.

Politics Lunar New Year greeting message by State leader State President Vo Van Thuong extended his best wishes to Vietnamese people and foreign friends, as the lunar New Year – the Year of the Dragon - has just arrived.