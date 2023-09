At the launch ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– The Vietnam News Agency launched the subweb “Nhan vat - Su kien” (Figures - Events) and a multi-language text reading function on its electronic publications on September 15.Addressing the launch, held on the occasion of the VNA’s 78th founding anniversary (September 15, 1945 - 2023), General Director Vu Viet Trang said that the VNA now enters its 79th year with strength gained from traditions and the awareness of the need to make unceasing efforts to perform better day by day.With trustworthy, diverse and updated content and a systematic and friendly design, the subweb “Figures - Events” at https://nvsk.vnanet.vn/, capitalises on the VNA’s abundant information resource to develop towards data journalism so as to meet readers’ demand for in-depth information.It provides systematic information and data to help users gain a panoramic view of major events and more than 1,000 famous figures in different fields in Vietnam and other countries. Much of the information and data is publicised for the first time.Meanwhile, the multi-language text reading function , powered by artificial intelligence, is currently available for Vietnamese and English language articles.