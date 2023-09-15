VNA General Director Vu Viet Trang speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

In the time ahead, it will be applied to articles in other languages such as French, Russian, Chinese, and Spanish on all electronic information channels of the VNA.Besides, the VNA is reforming the information production process in order to integrate videos into text and photo articles on its source information portal at http://vnanet.vn.The launch of the subweb “Figures - Events”, the application of the multi-language text reading function, and the inclusion of videos in text and photo articles form part of the VNA’s efforts to carry out the Party and State’s policy on digital transformation, especially the Government-approved strategy for the digital transformation of journalism, and fulfill the VNA’s role as a key multimedia press agency of the national communications system./.