APGC Senior Amateur Championship to take place in Quang Nam in November
The APGC Senior Amateur Championship will take place in Quang Nam province this November. (Illustrative photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation (APGC)’s Senior Amateur Championship is scheduled to run at the Vinpearl Golf Nam Hoi An in the central province of Quang Nam from November 21-23, announced the Vietnam Golf Association (VGA).
The Asia-Pacific’s premier team and individual championship for senior male golfers is expected to attract 100 golfers from countries and territories among 47 APGC members, including Vietnam, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, New Zealand, Hong Kong (China), Taiwan (China), India, Thailand, and Malaysia.
Participants will compete in both individual and team events, with the champion earning a slot at the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews (R&A)’s Senior Amateur Championship.
Director of the tournament Bach Cuong Khang said that this event affirms the VGA’s organising capacity for international tournaments and highlights Vietnam's golf infrastructure, particularly its ability to host high-quality golf competitions.
Additionally, the tournament serves as an opportunity to introduce and promote the image of the Southeast Asian nation as a friendly and welcoming tourist destination.
Founded in 2006, the championship has been held 12 times, with the most recent edition taking place in Malaysia in 2019. In 2013, Vietnam hosted the tournament for the first time at the Montgomerie Links Golf Course in the central city of Da Nang./.