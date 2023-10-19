Culture - Sports Vietnamese flag flies at Asian Para Games Village Vietnam’s national flag was hoisted at the Asian Para Games Village in Hangzhou, China, on October 19, marking the official presence of the Vietnamese sports delegation to the 4th Asian Para Games.

Culture - Sports Hanoi taps cultural, agricultural tourism in outlying districts The capital city of Hanoi increasingly places importance on tapping natural resources, cultural and historical values, traditional craft products, agriculture and rural areas in order to support tourism development, heard a conference held by the municipal Tourism Department on October 18.

Videos Culinary delights add to allure of Vietnamese tourism With its rich and diverse culinary heritage and the refinement in cooking and enjoyment cultivated over thousands of years, Vietnam holds huge potential to develop culinary tourism, turning its gastronomy into a captivating advantage to attract visitors.