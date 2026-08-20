China-Laos railway moves more than 90 million tonnes of cargo

Beijing (VNA) – The China-Laos railway has transported more than 90 million tonnes of cargo since it began operations, including over 21 million tonnes of cross-border freight, China Railway Kunming Group Co., Ltd. said.

As of the morning of August 18, the railway had handled more than 80,000 freight train trips, including over 23,000 cross-border services, according to the company.

An official from the company’s Kunming Logistics Centre said the number of cross-border freight trains operating daily has reached a peak of 23, while the maximum cargo capacity per train has risen from 2,000 tonnes to 2,800 tonnes.

Launched in December 2021, the railway links Kunming, China, with Vientiane, Laos, and has evolved from a regional transport corridor into a key international logistics route.

Cargo transported along the railway now reaches 19 countries and regions, including Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore and Bangladesh. The range of commodities carried has also expanded dramatically, from more than 10 types initially to over 4,000 types today.

Since the railway began operations, railway authorities in China and Laos have strengthened coordination in freight transport while improving capacity and operational efficiency, supporting steady growth in cross-border trade.

In the first half of 2026, the railway handled 17.17 billion CNY ( 2.53 billion USD) worth of import and export goods, up 33.8% year-on-year./.