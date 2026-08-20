Cambodia, EU boost cooperation on sustainable agriculture

​Phnom Penh (VNA) - Cambodia and the European Union have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening cooperation in sustainable agriculture, biodiversity conservation, resilient food systems, and inclusive rural development.

The information was released in a joint press release following a working visit by Cambodian Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Dith Tina and EU Ambassador to Cambodia Igor Driesmans to the northeastern provinces of Thbong Khmum, Kratie and Stung Treng on August 17-18.

Tina said Cambodia is transforming its agricultural sector by shifting from basic farming to commercial production through Modern Agricultural Communities (MACs) and contract farming, which help local farmers ensure steady and reliable supplies for processors.

Together with the EU and partners, Cambodia is raising food safety standards, sustainability and market competitiveness for key crops such as cashew and pepper, opening up new opportunities for farmers at home and abroad, he added.

Throughout the trip, the delegation held discussions with government officials, development partners, rural communities and local agribusinesses on strengthening agricultural value chains and expanding market opportunities.

The discussions highlighted the importance of investment in contract farming, post-harvest processing, food safety and private-sector engagement to enable farmers and agribusinesses to create higher-value products and access regional and European markets, in line with the goals of the EU's “Global Gateway” strategy.

For his part, EU Ambassador to Cambodia Igor Driesmans said the EU is supporting Cambodian agricultural value chains through technical expertise, food safety and processing systems, particularly in the cashew and pepper sectors.

He noted that such support enables local agribusinesses to create higher-value products domestically and expand into premium export markets.

The mission also provided an opportunity to see first-hand the impact of cooperation between the EU and the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on farmers and local communities./.

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