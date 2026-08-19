Australia, Thailand agree to crack down on transnational crime

​Hanoi (VNA) – The governments of Australia and Thailand have pledged to step up efforts to crack down on scam centres and cross-border criminal networks following talks between Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and his visiting Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Canberra on August 19.

In a joint statement issued during Prime Minister Charnvirakul's official visit to Australia, both sides expressed deep concern over the growing sophistication and proliferation of online scam operations, including the use of emerging technologies to facilitate cybercrime, financial fraud, money laundering and human trafficking, undermining governance, economic resilience and regional security.

They agreed to strengthen cooperation among Australian and Thai law enforcement, customs, immigration and financial intelligence agencies to disrupt criminal networks, financial flows and supply chains that enable cyber-enabled fraud and the trafficking of illicit commodities, including narcotics and illicit tobacco.

The two PMs also issued a joint statement on strengthening economic cooperation, committing to maximising the potential of agriculture, food, clean energy, healthcare and resources to boost bilateral trade and investment.

Thailand was Australia's 11th-largest trading partner in 2025, with two-way trade in goods and services reaching 32.4 billion AUD (about 22.9 billion USD), according to Australia's Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade./.