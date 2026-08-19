Singapore, China seal nuclear technology cooperation deal

Singapore (VNA) – The Ministry of Trade and Industry Singapore (MTI) and the China Atomic Energy Authority (CAEA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on cooperation in the peaceful uses of nuclear technology.



According to a related release from MTI, the pact inked on August 17 will facilitate capability building partnerships between Singapore and China.



The key areas for the partnerships covered under the MOU include safety and technical assessments of nuclear reactor technologies; manpower training and scientific visits; public education, communications, and engagement; nuclear safety, safeguards, and security; and nuclear technology applications.



The MOU is part of Singapore’s recent engagements with a range of international partners, including the US, France, and the Republic of Korea (RoK), and will support Singapore’s efforts in developing independent capabilities to make an objective and technical assessment on the potential deployment of nuclear energy.



These engagements will also contribute to Singapore’s preparations for the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) Phase 1 Mission in 2027./.

VNA