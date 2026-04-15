Politics

Chinese top leader hosts official welcome ceremony for Party General Secretary, State President of Vietnam

The ceremony was held with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state at the Great Hall of the People, with a 21-gun salute.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping (L) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam view the guard of honour of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Beijing on the morning of April 15. (Photo: VNA)
General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping (L) and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and President of Vietnam To Lam view the guard of honour of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in Beijing on the morning of April 15. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse hosted an official welcome ceremony in Beijing on the morning of April 15 for General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President To Lam and his spouse who are paying a state visit to China.

The ceremony was held with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state at the Great Hall of the People, with a 21-gun salute.

vnanet-potal-le-don-trong-the-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-tham-cap-nha-nuoc-den-trung-quoc-8701898.jpg
CPC General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and his spouse welcome CPV General Secretary and President of Vietnam To Lam and his spouse at the welcome ceremony in Beijing on April 15. (Photo: VNA)

Following the ceremony, the two leaders led their respective high-level delegations into talks.

In recent years, Vietnam–China relations have maintained positive momentum, with notable and comprehensive progress across multiple areas. Political trust has been strengthened, continuing to provide strategic direction for the development of bilateral ties. High-level exchanges and contacts at all levels have remained active, while cooperation in diplomacy, defence and security has recorded substantive outcomes.

vnanet-potal-le-don-trong-the-tong-bi-thu-chu-tich-nuoc-to-lam-va-phu-nhan-tham-cap-nha-nuoc-den-trung-quoc-8701999.jpg
The welcome ceremony is held with the highest protocol reserved for heads of state with a 21-gun salute. (Photo: VNA)

Economic, trade and investment cooperation has continued to expand robustly, serving as a key pillar of bilateral relations. Vietnam has remained China’s largest trading partner in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for 10 consecutive years, while China has been Vietnam’s largest trading partner for years. People-to-people exchanges, as well as cooperation in education, culture, tourism and between localities, have also flourished. Both sides have maintained effective coordination at multilateral forums.

The visit is expected to mark an important milestone in elevating strategic connectivity and setting new directions for relations between the two Parties and countries. The two leaders are set to chart new orientations and breakthroughs in cooperation across key areas, including trade, investment, tourism, supply chains, education and training, and science and technology, contributing to the realisation of each country’s development goals and aspirations./.

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