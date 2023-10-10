Hanoi's streets are portrayed through the eyes of artist Hoang Phuong. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – An exhibition entitled “Chut tinh gui pho” ( a little love to the city) opened in Hanoi on October 10 to celebrate the capital city’s Liberation Day (October 10).

On display are 54 watercolour paintings by artist Hoang Phuong, portraying the dreamy beauty of the thousand-year-old capital city of Vietnam. The works were selected from the young artist's 100 watercolour paintings about Hanoi.

This is Phong's first painting exhibition in Hanoi. The artist shared that the exhibition is a gift for people who fall in love with the capital city.

The exhibition was cradled during a trip to the locality of the artist in 2017. As a person who was born and grew up in Ho Chi Minh City, he said his paintings captures all the love of Saigon people for the capital city.

The exhibition opens to the public from now until October 29 at Ho Guom Information and Culture Centre, No.2 Le Thai To, Hoan Kiem district.

Phong is well-known for his watercolour painting works on Hanoi. What may take many by surprise, however, is that Phong was neither born nor raised in Hanoi.

He took up painting in 2009 after attending a basic art course at the HCM City Fine Arts Association. His skills have been gradually honed under the guidance of experienced artists he had the chance to work with, in addition to knowledge and skills he acquired on his own. Phong chose watercolour to explore his own creativity.

Phong is now a member of prestigious art organisations such as the HCM City Fine Arts Association and the International Watercolor Society, and his works have been part of more than 50 exhibitions nationwide.

He has chosen realism as the path to pursue, because he is generally attracted by the details of the objects he wants to capture in his paintings./.

