Politics Historical values of Dien Bien Phu Victory spotlighted Experts and scholars gathered in Hanoi on March 27 for a conference to spotlight the historical values of the Dien Bien Phu Victory against the French colonists in 1954.

Politics Top legislator receives US Senator Kirsten Gillibrand Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue on March 27 received a US delegation led by Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, chairwoman of the US Senate Committee on Armed Services’ Subcommittee on Emerging Threats and Capabilities.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 27 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Australian official hails positive developments in Vietnam-Australia relations Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam met with Senator Tim Ayres, Assistant Minister for Trade and Manufacturing of Australia, in Canberra on March 27, during which the Australian official spoke highly of positive developments in the relations between the two countries.