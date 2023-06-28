International Electronics & Smart Appliances Exhibition 2023 opens in Ho Chi Minh City from July 19-21. (Photo: vinexad.com.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – More than 550 enterprises, both domestic and foreign, are planning to attend the International Electronics & Smart Appliances Exhibition 2023, which is scheduled to be held in Ho Chi Minh City from July 19-21.

With a total display area of 10,000 square metres, the exhibition will host projects relating to electronic technology and spare parts, smart household appliances, electronic equipment, sound equipment, and LED technology for lighting.

The expo is expected to create a venue for domestic and foreign businesses to seek and strengthen cooperation in the production of smart electronic appliances in Vietnam.

More than 3,000 product samples on display selected by the organisers are promosing to bring great experiences to exhibition goers, promoting the expansion and enhancing cooperation in the smart consumer electronic production in Vietnam.

The global market of electronic products was valued at 724.48 billion USD in 2021 and is expected to hit 1.13 trillion USD by 2030./.