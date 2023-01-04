Travel Good start for HCM City's tourism sector The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism on January 3 announced that the locality welcomed roughly 35,000 foreign arrivals and 1.6 million vacationers during the recent 3-day New Year holiday, earning more than 5.9 trillion VND (251 million USD).

Society Investigations into Viet A, rescue flight cases to be completed in January The Ministry of Public Security is striving to complete investigations into the Viet A and rescue flight cases in January, Chief of the Office of the ministry Lieut. Gen To An Xo informed the press during the Government’s regular press conference in Hanoi on January 3.

Society Project supporting women-managed cooperatives approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on January 3 signed a decision approving a project on supporting cooperatives which are managed by women and create jobs for female labourers.