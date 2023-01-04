History distortions in cinematographic activities subject to heavy fines
Distortions of history in cinematographic activities will be subject to fines of 40 - 50 million VND (1,700 - 2,100 USD), according to a new decree of the Government.
Filmgoers buy tickets at a cinema. (Photo: VietnamPlus)Hanoi (VNA) –
Decree 128/2022/ND-CP amends and supplements some articles of the Government’s revised Decree 38/2021/ND-CP, dated March 29, 2021, that regulates fines on administrative violations in the fields of culture and advertising.
The new decree amends levels of fines on violations of rules on prohibited activities in cinematography.
Accordingly, cinematographic activities subject to fines of 40 - 50 million VND include distorting national history; denying revolutionary achievements; smearing the nation, celebrities or national heroes; slandering or insulting the reputation of agencies and organisations or the honour and dignity of individuals; and leaking private secrets or other secrets regulated by laws.
Incitements to violence, damage of cultural values and national interests, propagation of crimes, and incitements to resistance against the enforcement of the Constitution and laws, among others, are also subject to fines.
In addition, those committing the acts will also be suspended from producing films in Vietnam, distributing films, advertising or promoting cinematographic development for one - three months.
Fines for violations of rules on other prohibited cinematographic activities were also stipulated in the decree.
Decree 128/2022/ND-CP will take effect on February 15, 2023./.