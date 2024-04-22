Politics Egyptian journal highlights significance of Dien Bien Phu Victory, Vietnam’s achievements Egyptian newspaper Cairo Today on April 21 ran a story spotlighting the significance of Vietnam’s Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago and the country’s achievements in its path to prosperity after nearly 40 years of Doi Moi (Renewal).

Politics Long An people show support for Party chief’s speech on personnel work Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s speech at the first meeting of the personnel sub-committee for the 14th National Party Congress has received attention and applause of people from all walks of life in the southern province of Long An.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 22 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Acting President expresses gratitude to contributors to Dien Bien Phu Victory Acting President Vo Thi Anh Xuan on April 21 offered incense at the Dien Bien Phu Battlefield Martyrs' Temple and the A1-Dien Bien Martyrs Cemetery and visited veterans who contributed to Dien Bien Phu Victory 70 years ago.