Travel RoK’s southern province extends visa exemption period for Vietnamese tourists Group tourists from three Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, can travel without a visa to the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Jeonllanam-do province (Jeonnam) through Muan international airport until March 2025, according to a statement released by the provincial administration on February 27.

Travel Localities nationwide to help promote Dien Bien tourism Localities nationwide are set to hold activities and events in response to Visit Vietnam Year 2024, which spotlights tourism values and potential of the northwestern province of Dien Bien.

Travel HCM City boosts tourism promotion to lure travelers Ho Chi Minh City's tourism industry has recorded positive signs as many international travelers have chosen the metropolis as part of their journeys in early 2024.

Travel Vietnam Airlines doubles flight frequency to Dien Bien National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will double its frequency to two flights a day on the route connecting the capital city of Hanoi and the northwestern province of Dien Bien from March 6 to 30 to serve Visit Vietnam Year 2024 and celebrations of the 70th anniversary of the Dien Bien Phu Victory.