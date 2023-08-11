Illustrative image. (Photo: VietnamPlus)

Hanoi (VNA) - The retail prices of petrol rose in the latest adjustment on August 11 by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

The price of E5RON92 went up 31 VND per litre to 22,822 VND (0.95 USD) while that of RON95-III increased by 30 VND to 23,993 VND per litre.

The price of diesel oil went up 1,813 VND to 22,425 VND per litre while kerosene rose by 1,619 VND to 21,889 VND per litre.

The price of mazut oil also increased by 1,137 VND per litre to 17,668 VND per litre.

At this price adjustment, relevant units decided to not extract money from petrol sales for the price stabilisation fund.

Since the beginning of this year, petrol prices have undergone 23 adjustments, with 13 times up, seven down, and three unchanged./.