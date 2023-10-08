Business Big data essential to ensure continuous operations of banking industry Data security is an important issue in ensuring continuous operations, and is considered a vital factor for banks. The Smart Banking Summit 2023 was organised by the Vietnam Banks Association (VNBA) in collaboration with IEC Group, under the professional sponsorship of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), in Hanoi on October 6.

Business Vietnam attractive to European firms: seminar A seminar was held by the Vietnam Trade and Industry Review in Hanoi on October 6 to discuss how to connect with the EU firms and make the best use of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

Business Khanh Hoa draws over 2.6 bln USD from Japan The south central province of Khanh Hoa has so far attracted six Japanese projects worth over 2.65 billion USD, or nearly 70% of the total foreign direct investment in the locality, heard the Khanh Hoa – Japan investment promotion conference held in Nha Trang city on October 7.

Business SBV’s bill issuance not a signal of monetary policy reversal: analysts The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)'s issuance of bills is not a signal of monetary policy reversal, but there is only limited room for the SBV to further loosen monetary policy, and this is not positive news for the stock market at the end of this year, analysts forecast.