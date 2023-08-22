Politics Delegation of Japan’s Komeito party visits Vietnam to intensify relations A delegation of Japan’s Komeito party led by Chief Representative Yamaguchi Natsuo is paying a working visit to Vietnam from August 21 to 23, part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (September 21, 1973 - 2023).

Politics Vietnamese, Kazakh leaders visit ancient pottery village State President Vo Van Thuong and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev visited Chu Dau ancient pottery village in the northern province of Hai Duong on August 22 as part of the latter’s official visit to Vietnam.

Society Vietnam, Laos strengthen court cooperation Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh on August 22 held talks with his Lao counterpart, Viengthong Siphandone, who is on a working visit to Vietnam.