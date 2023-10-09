Culture - Sports Vietnamese, Polish artists jointly showcase art works Nearly 170 paintings and sculptures are on display at a joint exhibition in Hanoi, featuring unique watercolour paintings and sculptures showcasing scenery, people and cultures by Polish and Vietnamese artists.

Culture - Sports Powered paragliders set Vietnam’s record Eighty powered paragliding pilots joined a performance in Ha Long city in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on October 8, setting Vietnam’s record for the biggest number of pilots in a powered-paragliding performance.

Culture - Sports Vietnam triumphs at ASEAN Army Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2023 Vietnam won the championship at the ASEAN Army Men’s Volleyball Tournament 2023 after beating the Royal Thai Army team 3-1 in the final match in Ho Chi Minh City on October 8.