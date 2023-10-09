Potential to bring costumes imbued with traditional culture to the world
Although Vietnam is a top garment and textile exporter in the world, challenges loom large when it comes to shipment abroad of fabric and costumes that bear Vietnamese cultural identities.
Describing traditional fabric a limitation, designer Thuy Nguyen, who has more than 10 years of experience in the fashion industry, said that due to is shortage of diversity, traditional fabric fails to find favour among designers.
Thuy said she gives priority to traditional Vietnamese materials when creating a high-end design, and always tries her best to breath traditional craft to modern fashion.
As for Thuy, costumes are not only sets of clothes but also a vivid illustration for wearers’ understanding of traditional culture and love for traditional stories.
Meanwhile, designer Huu Anh Zoner pointed out that cultural differences between Asia and Europe make it hard for Vietnamese outfits with traditional identities to enter the European markets; however, opportunities will come up if designers are able to pen specific strategies in long term.
Market survey is important, he said, suggesting the Overseas Vietnamese communities are potential customers.
Exporters should focus on this niche market as the Vietnamese people are immensely proud of their national culture, Huu An explained.
Long dress designer Song Toan said 30% of his customers are foreigners, who are aware of his products through Instagram.
In the context of globalisation and increasing economic development, Vietnam is looking to develop its cultural industries as a strategic asset for diplomatic and international cooperation, which help showcase the country's identity.
The 'cultural industry' is an umbrella term for the combination of those involved in the creation, production, distribution, and consumption of cultural or creative products and the protection of intellectual property.
Fashion is among 12 spearheads of a strategy for the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries until 2020 with a vision to 2030 issued by the Prime Minister in 2016./.