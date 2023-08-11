Business Khanh Hoa sees 60% surge in number of tourists The south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa has seen a significant increase in the number of visitors during the summer months, with a 60% surge compared to the same period in 2019 before the pandemic hit.

Business High logistics costs hurt Vietnam’s economic competitiveness Inadequate transport infrastructure and connectivity, and domestic enterprises’ low capacity and slow technology adoption and digital transformation are hindering the otherwise rapidly growing logistics industry, experts have said.

Videos First Vietnam Int'l Logistics Exhibition kicks off The Vietnam International Logistics Exhibition, the first of its kind, opened in Ho Chi Minh City on August 10.

Business VTIAC kicks off programme to review legal risks of contracts The Vietnam Trade and Investment Arbitration Centre (VTIAC) has coordinated with Vietnam’s reputable law firms and offices to implement the programme "Support to Review Legal Risks of Contracts”.